Nokia's Newest Phones Are Launching in the US at Under $200

If you're a longtime fan of Nokia phones, you'll soon be able to choose from two new devices. The Nokia G310 5G and Nokia C210 are being released in the US by maker HMD Global later this year, and both are priced from under $200.

The Nokia G310 5G starts at $186, and will be available in blue on Aug. 24 at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. The phone keeps to Nokia's old guarantee of a long-lasting battery, with HMD saying it'll last for up to three days on one charge.

The 5G phone runs on Android 13 and is powered by the Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G Mobile Platform.

Also included in the Nokia G310 5G phone:

A 6.56-inch display.

Three rear-facing cameras: One 50MP and two 2MP with "AI algorithm enhancements."

An 8MP front-facing camera.

A 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging.

128GB of storage.

A MicroSD card slot for up to 1TB of extra storage.

4GB of RAM.

A polycarbonate design with an aluminum chassis and Gorilla Glass 3, making it durable like old-school Nokia phones.

A "QuickFix" repairable design in partnership with iFixit -- including guides, authentic spare parts from iFixit and tools so you can replace your own battery, screen, charging ports and covers.

The Nokia C210 is priced from $109, and will launch in gray on Sept. 14 at Metro by T-Mobile. It runs on Android 13 and is usable only on 4G networks. It includes:

A 6.3-inch display.

Two rear-facing cameras, of 13MP and 2MP.



A 5MP front-facing camera.

A 3,000mAh battery.

The Snapdragon 662 Mobile Platform.

32GB of storage, expandable via MicroSD card for up to 512GB.

3GB of RAM.

"These devices come at a time when consumers expect more enhanced smartphone capabilities at more affordable prices," said Cristian Capelli, VP Americas at HMD Global.

HMD has been making Nokia's phones since 2016.

If you're looking to switch phone carriers, here's everything you need to know first, as well as CNET's top picks of the best cellphone plans available now, whether you're looking for the cheapest phone plans or the best unlimited data plans.