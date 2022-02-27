Nokia's New Phones Go Big on Batteries But Low on Price

Rather than come out with a high-priced glitzy flagship, Nokia's new phones focus more on affordability and durability. The C-range, which includes the C21, C21 Plus and C2 2nd Edition start at only £75 in the UK and all three promise at least all-day battery life. US availability for the range is yet to be confirmed, but that £75 starting price converts to roughly $100 or AU$140.
The C21 Plus is the hero of the range, packing a 6.5-inch display and a battery up to 5,050 mAh in size, which Nokia reckons should give you up to three days of mixed use. It's IP52 rated for water- and dust-resistance, with a metal chassis that Nokia says makes it well-suited for life's knocks and bumps.
As the hero model, the C21 Plus has the highest price of £100 (roughly $140) and will go on sale in the UK and "select markets" in April.
Lower down the range is the base C21, packing a 6.5-inch display, an octa-core processor with 2 or 3GB of RAM and an 8-megapixel single rear camera. Its 3,000-mAh battery is smaller than its pricier sibling's, but Nokia says you'll be able to get a full day of use out of it. It'll cost around £83 (roughly $110) when it goes on sale at the end of March.
Finally there's the C2 2nd Edition. The cheapest of the bunch, this basic Android phone is designed as an upgrade for those of you who might still be using a feature phone. It has a smaller 5.7-inch display, a 5-megapixel rear camera, an "all-day" battery and what Nokia calls "premium Nordic craftsmanship" -- although what that actually means isn't exactly clear.
The C2 2nd Edition will go on sale in the UK in May for £75 ($100).