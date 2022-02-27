Nokia's New Phones Go Big on Batteries But Low on Price

Nokia/CNET

Rather than come out with a high-priced glitzy flagship, Nokia's new phones focus more on affordability and durability. The C-range, which includes the C21, C21 Plus and C2 2nd Edition start at only £75 in the UK and all three promise at least all-day battery life. US availability for the range is yet to be confirmed, but that £75 starting price converts to roughly $100 or AU$140.

The C21 Plus is the hero of the range, packing a 6.5-inch display and a battery up to 5,050 mAh in size, which Nokia reckons should give you up to three days of mixed use. It's IP52 rated for water- and dust-resistance, with a metal chassis that Nokia says makes it well-suited for life's knocks and bumps.

Nokia/CNET

As the hero model, the C21 Plus has the highest price of £100 (roughly $140) and will go on sale in the UK and "select markets" in April.

Lower down the range is the base C21, packing a 6.5-inch display, an octa-core processor with 2 or 3GB of RAM and an 8-megapixel single rear camera. Its 3,000-mAh battery is smaller than its pricier sibling's, but Nokia says you'll be able to get a full day of use out of it. It'll cost around £83 (roughly $110) when it goes on sale at the end of March.

Nokia/CNET

Finally there's the C2 2nd Edition. The cheapest of the bunch, this basic Android phone is designed as an upgrade for those of you who might still be using a feature phone. It has a smaller 5.7-inch display, a 5-megapixel rear camera, an "all-day" battery and what Nokia calls "premium Nordic craftsmanship" -- although what that actually means isn't exactly clear.

Nokia/CNET

The C2 2nd Edition will go on sale in the UK in May for £75 ($100).