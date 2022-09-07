No iPhone 14 Mini: Apple Ends Its Smaller Line of iPhones

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple's new iPhone 14 offerings don't include a Mini version. The apparent end of the smaller phone line came as Apple announced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, each with displays of 6.1 inches or more, at its September product release event, but nothing in a smaller size.

Outside market analysis predicted the demise of the Mini line in 2021, based on low sales. Independent analysis found that the iPhone 13 Mini represented 3% of Apple's phone sales in the first quarter of 2022, according to data from Consumer Research Intelligence Partners. That was even worse than the 5% of sales that the iPhone 12 Mini reportedly represented in the first half 2021, according to Counterpoint.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The Mini line featured phones with similar camera and processor features to their larger cousins. The Minis also came with a smaller price tag to match their smaller screens.

The end of the Mini doesn't make large-screened phablets mandatory for people who want a new iPhone. Apple still sells its iPhone SE, which got an upgrade earlier this year, with a 4.7-inch screen the company calls "pocket friendly." Additionally, the iPhone 13 Mini is still for sale.