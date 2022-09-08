No, AT&T Won't Let Older Phones Tap Into Its Full 5G Network After All

AT&T is in the process of rolling out a new 5G midband network, but you will in fact need a higher-end flagship device to use it. On Thursday the nation's third-largest carrier walked back its pledge to upgrade older devices to support its newer 3.45GHz midband 5G.

AT&T previously told CNET last month that it would be upgrading a host of its recent 5G devices -- including 2020's iPhone 12 series and 2021's Samsung Galaxy S21, Google Pixel 6 and iPhone 13 lines -- to support the 3.45GHz midband spectrum. The carrier spent over $9 billion acquiring the spectrum, which it plans to deploy alongside its C-band airwaves for a more robust nationwide 5G network that can better compete with T-Mobile and Verizon's respective offerings.

Now it is saying that capability will be once again limited just to a host of 2022 (and newer) devices. Those with older, recent 5G phones and tablets will no longer be receiving updates or be able to connect to AT&T's complete 5G footprint.

A list provided by Jim Greer, AT&T's assistant vice president of corporate communications, reveals that the carrier the compatibility right now is constrained just to some of its higher-end flagship phones and hotspots. These devices include:

Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung's Z Fold 4

Apple's iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

The Netgear Nighthawk M6 and Nighthawk M6 Pro hotspots

Why this matters

Other AT&T devices not on this list will still be able to connect to the company's 5G networks, including its C-band 5G that operates in a similar frequency. But the carrier is planning to use both 3.45GHz and C-band to create a stronger midband network nationwide, something those with incompatible phones won't be able to experience.

Chris Sambar, AT&T's executive vice president of network, previously told CNET that while not every cell site will have access to both 3.45GHz and C-band, the "majority" will get both bands.

When it comes to 5G having midband spectrum, like the 3.45GHz at issue here, is proving to be incredibly valuable. Although there are three different "flavors" of 5G (low-band, midband and a higher-frequency millimeter-wave), wireless service delivered over the midband spectrum offers the best combination of range and speed improvements. This is why all three major US operators have spent so much money acquiring and deploying network upgrades on these frequencies.

AT&T still sells a variety of older 5G phones, including the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 as well as Google's Pixel 6 line, and continues to offer them on lengthy 36-month installment plans. It is unclear if the carrier will be explaining to users looking to upgrade to those devices will not be able to connect to its full 5G network, or that they will need an iPhone 14 or recent high-end Samsung phone to be able to get a complete AT&T 5G experience for the three years of their installment plans.

CNET has reached out to AT&T for comment on if they will be educating consumers about the differing experiences between older iPhones and the latest iPhone 14s on its network and will update if they respond.