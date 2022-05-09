Next Morotola Razr, Code-Named Maven, Appears to Leak in New Images

More than two years after the phone's sophomore launch, new leaked images suggest that a third-generation Motorola Razr is in the works with a design that takes some influence from the original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

The new Razr is supposedly code-named Maven, according to reliable tipster Evan Blass and 91mobiles. The design seems to ax the single circular camera bump from the first-generation Razr from 2019 and instead may opt for a pill-shaped dual-camera cutout. The 2020 Razr didn't change the design much, but sloped the chassis and moved the flash.

Motorola didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

As for specs, this foldable may sport a 50-megapixel, f/1.8 primary camera along with a wide-angle lens that would combo as a macro with a resolution of 13 megapixels, according to Blass. The selfie cam will supposedly be a 32-megapixel hole punch surrounded by an FHD+ display. According to Blass, Motorola had planned on launching two variants with different processors: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Snapdragon SM8475 for a Plus version. Motorola has apparently changed those plans due to delays on acquiring the SM8475. Blass also reports that memory configurations will include 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of internal storage.

As for colors, Blass' sources point to Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue. Sources also tell Blass that the phone will launch first in China in late July or early August, followed by a global rollout. Pricing remains uncertain, but will likely rival other premium foldable devices. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 launched last August with a $999 price.