Newly leaked Pixel 6 images turn up on Twitter

Ahead of Google's launch event on October 19, noted leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks on Twitter) has posted new images of the purported Pixel 6, showcasing the device from multiple angles in three separate colors: Stormy Black, Seafoam Green and Cloudy White. Take a look for yourself below:

The images line up with what we've already seen of the new phones -- namely, the tell-tale, horizontal camera bump that spans the width of the phone.

Rumors have been swirling about the newest Pixel devices throughout the year and in the run-up to their debut later this month. In May, Jon Prosser posted renders of the Pixel 6 and the now-confirmed Pixel 6 Pro -- later, we learned that the new phones will sport newly designed Tensor chips to boost their computing and camera capabilities. Just yesterday, a likely-accidental leak of Pixel tech specs showed up on a UK retailer's website, indicating that the newest additions to the lineup will include a new Titan M2 chip for better on-device security, five years of security updates, new camera features and more.

We'll learn more of the details soon enough, when the new devices launch on October 19. Stay tuned.