New Surface Duo 2 camera tricks will change how you shoot and edit photos

Microsoft/Screenshot by CNET

At a virtual hardware event on Wednesday, Microsoft unveiled the Surface Duo 2, the latest version of its folding phone that adds some intelligent new camera features to help you capture and edit professional-quality images.

The Duo 2 (which has two rigid screens separated by a hinge) includes a front camera (12MP) and three back cameras: an ultra wide (16MP), wide (12MP) and telephoto (12MP). Dual-optical image stabilization and intelligent software algorithms help remove noise from photos and bring out natural textures and colors, Microsoft executives said during the event. And the ultra-wide camera uses intelligent lens distortion correction to capture more natural pictures. You'll also find night mode, portrait mode, HDR, and the ability to record at 4K up to 60fps, plus record slow-mo. Meanwhile, the device's hinge allows you to capture lower-angle shots more easily.

Outside of the cameras themselves, the Surface Duo 2 adds some useful editing tools. The camera app launches across both screens on the display, so you can take a photo on one side and see an instant preview of the shot on the other side. An editing panel opens on the left screen, allowing you to see changes to the photo in real time on the right.

Check out our liveblog of everything Microsoft announced at its Surface event here.