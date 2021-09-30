New Dish-Boost Mobile phone comes with a year of free 5G service

Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile's newest phone, the Celero5G, is launching for $279 -- and it will include unlimited talk, text and data for 12 months, if you preorder it by the end of October. The phone will be available this fall.

This phone comes after Dish Network purchased Boost Mobile -- a prepaid phone provider -- from T-Mobile last year, while the mobile company prepared for its merger with Sprint. This move established Dish as a new player in mobile phones, and the Celero5G is one of its first major steps into the market.

The Celero5G's full specifications haven't been announced yet, but Boost said in a press release that the phone will have "a 6.52-inch screen, four cameras, 36 hours of battery life, and 4GB RAM/ 64GB ROM memory."

The year of unlimited data does come with strings attached: After 35 gigabytes of data usage each month, said Boost Mobile, data speeds will be reduced.

