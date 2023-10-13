This Unbelievable Prime Day Beats Headphone Deal Is Somehow Still Available

Sure, the October Prime Day fun might be over but it seems that someone might have forgotten to actually tell Amazon that. There are still some big discounts available including this incredible Beats Studio Pro deal. However, this price surely can't last for long so keep that in mind when planning your order.

I thought Apple's new Beats Studio Pro headphones were very good when they debuted recently, but at $350 they seemed a little on the pricey side. That said, I suspected they would frequently be on sale, although I didn't think they'd dip this quickly to $180, which is what their predecessor was selling for in recent years. I should also note that $180 is their lowest price to date -- it's a $70 savings on the previous best price, and a whopping 49% off the list price.

Read more: Best October Prime Day Earbuds and Headphones Deals Still Available

This is the fourth generation of the Beats Studio headphones, and they look similar on the outside but have some big changes on the inside that make them significantly better headphones. In my review, I said I was tempted to describe them as more affordable plastic versions of the AirPods Max. That's not quite accurate, however, due to a choice in chipsets and one notable missing feature. But read our full Beats Studio Pro review to find out what makes them very good headphones, albeit with some caveats.

While I had some reservations about them at $350, they're obviously a much better deal at $180 and strongly worth considering for both Apple and Android users. Just note that not all colors get the discount.