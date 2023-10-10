X
New Beats Studio Pro Headphones Are Down to $180 for Amazon Prime Day

Released just a few months ago, the new Beats Studio Pro are almost half off at Amazon as part of its October Prime Big Deal Days sale.

David Carnoy Executive Editor / Reviews
The Beats Studio Pro have dipped to their lowest price to date.

 David Carnoy/CNET

When they came out a few months ago, I thought Apple's new Beats Studio Pro headphones were very good, but overpriced at $350. That said, I always suspected they would frequently be on sale, although I didn't think they dip this quickly to $180, which is what their predecessor was selling for in recent years. I should also note that $180 is their lowest price to date -- by $70. 

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

This is the fourth generation of the Beats Studio Headphones, and they look very similar on the outside but have some big changes on the inside that make them significantly better headphones. In my review, I said I was tempted to describe them as more affordable plastic versions of the AirPods Max. However, that's not quite accurate, due to a choice in chipsets and one notable missing feature. But read our full review to find out what makes them very good headphones, albeit with some caveats.

While I had some reservations about them at $350, they're obviously a much better deal at $180 and strongly worth considering for both Apple and Android users. Just note that not all colors get the discount.

