New Beats Studio Buds Plus Reportedly Hinted At in iOS 16.4 Update

There's a lot to unpack in the upcoming iOS 16.4 update, but as noted by 9to5Mac, among the 31 new emoji and previews of Mastodon links in Messages, there's apparently support for a new product: Beat Studio Buds Plus.

Code within the iOS release candidate for developers that rolled out Tuesday indicates the new earbuds will support active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, automatic device switching and audio sharing, among other features, according to 9to5Mac. Similar to the Beats Studio Buds, the new earbuds from Apple-owned Beats will reportedly be compatible with Android devices as well as iOS.

It's unclear when Beats might announce the new earbuds or when Beats Studio Buds Plus would be available for purchase. There's also no word yet on how much they might cost or what colors will be available.

Beats didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.