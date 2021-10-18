New Apple AirPods 3rd generation: How to buy the 2021 wireless headphones now

Apple

Apple announced new, third-generation AirPods Monday at its October event. The newest version of the iconic wireless headphones come equipped with a shorter ear stem, a promise of better ear fit, spatial audio support and up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge. You can preorder the new AirPods now.

The AirPods 3 cost $179 (£169, AU$279) and will be ready to ship next week. While we can't say for sure what will happen, some iPhone 13 models sold out early (leading to a shipping delay), so if you have your heart set on getting the 2021 AirPods in your ears quick (or to pick up as a gift), we'd suggest preordering as soon as you can.

Apple also introduced two new MacBooks Pros at the event, along with three new colors for the HomePod Mini. Here's how to buy the AirPods 3 today.