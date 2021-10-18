Live: Apple event: Everything announced New AirPods for $179 Apple M1 Pro, M1 Pro Max chips for MacBook Pro Disney delays Marvel movies Walmart Black Friday deals start Nov. 3 New Microsoft Office rollout
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

New Apple AirPods 3rd generation: How to buy the 2021 wireless headphones now

Apple introduced its latest AirPods at its October event Monday. We have details on price, what's new and when the AirPods 3 will arrive.

airpods-3.png

You can buy Apple's version 3 AirPods today.

 Apple

Apple announced new, third-generation AirPods Monday at its October event. The newest version of the iconic wireless headphones come equipped with a shorter ear stem, a promise of better ear fit, spatial audio support and up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge. You can preorder the new AirPods now. 

The AirPods 3 cost $179 (£169, AU$279) and will be ready to ship next week. While we can't say for sure what will happen, some iPhone 13 models sold out early (leading to a shipping delay), so if you have your heart set on getting the 2021 AirPods in your ears quick (or to pick up as a gift), we'd suggest preordering as soon as you can. 

Now playing: Watch this: Apple introduces AirPods 3
2:47

Apple also introduced two new MacBooks Pros at the event, along with three new colors for the HomePod Mini. Here's how to buy the AirPods 3 today.

AirPods 3: $179

The third-gen AirPods are now available for preorder. They're similar to the AirPods Pro and Max earbuds and offer a more snug fit than the previous models. As mentioned above, they come with spatial audio support to give you a virtual surround sound effect while listening.

$179 at Apple
