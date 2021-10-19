New AirPods: Buy Apple's third-gen wireless headphones today (and don't forget this trick)

You can now buy Apple's new, third-gen AirPods (also known as AirPods 3), which the tech titan introduced Monday at its October event. The newest version of the iconic wireless headphones has been redesigned with the promise of better ear fit, spatial audio support and up to 6 hours of listening on a single charge. You can preorder the new AirPods now -- and don't forget that you can customize the AirPods case with free engraving when you order directly from Apple. (Here's what to know about trading in your old AirPods.)
The AirPods 3 cost $179 (£169, AU$279) and will be ready to ship next week. While we can't say for sure what will happen, some iPhone 13 models sold out early (leading to a shipping delay), so if you have your heart set on getting the 2021 AirPods in your ears quick, or to pick up as a gift, we'd suggest preordering as soon as you can.
Apple also introduced two new MacBooks Pros at the event, a 14-inch and a 16-inch model, which have camera enhancements (which means there's a notch), the return of MagSafe charging, an HDMI port and SD card reader, and the excising of the Touch Bar -- and let's not forget the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Apple also announced three new colors for the HomePod Mini and a new Apple Music "Voice" plan. Here's how to buy a new MacBook Pro, and read on for how to buy the AirPods 3 today.
Read more: A fully specced, 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 will cost you north of $6,000
The third-gen AirPods are now available for preorder. They're similar to the AirPods Pro earbuds, except they don't have noice canceling, and they offer a snugger fit than previous models. They come with spatial audio support to give you a virtual surround sound effect while listening, which their predecessors don't have.