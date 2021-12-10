CNET names best tech products of 2021 The Game Awards 2021 Bill Gates on 2021 Holiday gift guide 2021: Our top picks PS5 restock tracker
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

AirPods 3 deal brings new all-time low ahead of holiday shipping cutoffs

You can get a pair of Apple's latest AirPods for only $140 right now.

apple-airpods-3-city-backdrop-1Enlarge Image

The AirPods 3 are at their lowest price to date.

 David Carnoy/CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

If you do a search on Amazon for the AirPods 3 or AirPods (third generation), as Apple officially calls them, you'll see a discounted price of $170. But click through to their product page and you'll notice that underneath their price in green text it says "Save an extra $30 at checkout." That brings their price to $140, a new low. This is $10 cheaper than the headphones were during Black Friday.

This appears to be a match of Costco's one-day deal, so we don't expect the price to last for long.

See at Amazon

These are the latest-gen of Apple's AirPods and offer a new design that's closer in style to the AirPods Pro which are priced at $180 today. They don't have the noise cancelation or the rubber tips, but they have a longer battery life and still offer spatial audio. 

The AirPods 3 have been in and out of stock at Amazon as their price dips -- so grab this quickly if you've had your eye on the newest AirPods. Read our AirPods 3 review.

Cyber Monday 2021