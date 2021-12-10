AirPods 3 deal brings new all-time low ahead of holiday shipping cutoffs

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

If you do a search on Amazon for the , as Apple officially calls them, you'll see a discounted price of . But click through to their product page and you'll notice that underneath their price in green text it says "Save an extra $30 at checkout." That brings their price to $140, a new low. This is $10 cheaper than the headphones were during Black Friday.

This appears to be a match of , so we don't expect the price to last for long.

These are the latest-gen of Apple's AirPods and offer a new design that's closer in style to the today. They don't have the noise cancelation or the rubber tips, but they have a longer battery life and still offer spatial audio.

The AirPods 3 have been in and out of stock at Amazon as their price dips -- so grab this quickly if you've had your eye on the newest AirPods. Read our AirPods 3 review.