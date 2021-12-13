Cheap AirPods 3 deal: Here's another chance to get them at just $140

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Holiday shopping is in full swing, and plenty of deals are cropping up before the shipping deadlines. Apple is infamous for rarely offering discounts on their products, but luckily there are authorized Apple retailers, like Amazon, who are more willing to cut prices so that you can score a deal on new tech. If you do a search on Amazon for the , as Apple officially calls them, you'll see a discounted price of , which is the best price we've seen for these to date. Unfortunately, they won't ship for a few days which does mean that they won't arrive before Christmas, but ordering them now will ensure that you get the discounted pricing.

These are the latest model of Apple's AirPods and offer a new design that's closer in style to the today. They don't have the noise cancelation or the rubber tips, but they have a longer battery life and still offer spatial audio.

The AirPods 3 have been in and out of stock at Amazon as their price dips -- so grab this quickly if you've had your eye on the newest AirPods. Read our AirPods 3 review.