NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition coming soon to Apple Arcade

NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition is coming soon exclusively to Apple Arcade. You can play as one of your favorite athletes like Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Luka Doncic and others, or become the general manager or head coach of your dream NBA team.

In NBA 2K22, you can assemble your dream team and compete in Quick Match modes featuring updated player rosters, go head-to-head with friends in Online Multiplayer mode, or play 3v3 in Blacktop mode. You can also play in My Career mode, which lets you customize your appearance, position, jersey number and more. Train on the court and level up to reach NBA All-Star status.

If you choose to become a general manager or head coach in Association Mode, you'll be able to manage your team roster, make trades, sign agents, scout talent and manage your team's finances.

Apple released NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition in April and also includes a number of sports games like Ballistic Baseball, Sociable Soccer 2020, hockey game Ultimate Rivals: The Rink, as well as basketball-based follow-up to The Rink, Ultimate Rivals: The Court.

Apple's $5-per-month gaming subscription service Apple Arcade now includes over 210 games in its catalog. Since it launched in September 2019, the service has built up a stack of original, exclusive games, as well as remastered favorites and classics already available in the App Store. The games already found in the App Store don't have ads or in-app purchases on Apple Arcade, and any add-ons come unlocked. The service adds new games every week.

If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.

At Apple's virtual fall product launch, the tech giant unveiled the newest lineup of smartphones -- the iPhone 13 series. The new phones include new software iOS 15, a new A15 Bionic chip, as well as multiple new core CPUs to enhance performance and efficiency. The iPhone 13 series looks to be building on the iPhone 12's inclusion of 5G, lidar scanning for AR gaming, and the A14 Bionic chip. The enhancements on the new iPhone 13 models will mean an even higher quality of streaming, faster game downloads and more fluid graphics. The updated hardware could also signal support for more larger and more console-style games in the future.