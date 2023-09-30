NameDrop Has Finally Made It to the Apple Watch Beta: Here's Everything You Need to Know

It's been a few weeks since fans caught a first glimpse of the brand-new Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 that Apple announced at its Wonderlust event, and it's safe to say Apple Watch fans will be well fed by the company this year.

As I was watching the event online, I noticed a theme for the software updates the company is bringing to the Apple Watch. This year, Apple seems to be championing connectivity, including features designed to let you better connect with your health, better connect with your other Apple devices, and even better connect with folks around you. One of those features is called NameDrop.

Here's what we know about NameDrop for the Apple Watch. For more, here's how to upgrade to iOS 17 and how to download iOS 17.

What is NameDrop?

NameDrop is a new way for Apple Watch users to share contact information, with a simple and subtle movement of the wrist. NameDrop works much like AirDrop does to quickly share a file or send a photo. Gone are the days of typing phone numbers or handing over your phone so someone can put their number into your contacts.

During its event, Apple showed two people placing their Apple Watches near each other to swap contact info. Apple says this is enabled by the brand-new S9 chip.

How can I get NameDrop?

Though the feature was announced as part of WatchOS 10, the fine print of Apple's breakdown of both WatchOS 10 and iOS 17 reveals that NameDrop will officially be coming to Apple Watches "later this year."

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, Apple released Watch OS 10.1 developer beta, which gave those who downloaded the update a chance to finally make use of NameDrop on the Apple Watch. If you haven't already updated your watch to Watch OS 10, and you want to make use of NameDrop on your watch but don't want to run beta software, you'll need to wait for it to be available widely.

Can I use NameDrop if I don't have an Apple Watch?

If you're an iPhone user and you want to get in on all the NameDrop action, you're in luck. Apple's iOS 17, which has finally arrived, comes with NameDrop capabilities. So, if you're an iPhone user running iOS 17, you'll be able to use NameDrop to immediately swap contacts with another iPhone user running iOS 17, and also with Apple Watch users running Watch OS 10.1.

NameDrop also works on the iPhone. Apple/Screenshot by CNET

How does NameDrop Work?

Apple calls NameDrop a "new AirDrop experience" where "a user can hold their iPhone near another to share their contact information with only their intended recipient." Apple also said that users will be able to pick and choose what information gets shared over NameDrop.

According to MacRumors, all you need to do is navigate to the Contacts app, select your contact and then Share. After that, your watch should direct you to place your watch near another Apple Watch or iPhone to share your contact information.

Apple has also said that watch users will be able to use NameDrop by tapping the My Card watch face complication and then bringing their Apple Watch face to face with someone else's Apple Watch or iPhone. It's important to note that NameDrop can only occur between two devices if they are either running Watch OS 10.1 or iOS 17.

For more, here's everything on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. And here's how to turn off NameDrop on your iPhone.