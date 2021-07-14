Nab this Mophie wireless charger for only $8

Woot

I have a feeling this deal will sell out quickly so grab it while you can if you're looking for a cheap wireless charging stand. Today only, Woot has the Mophie Universal Wireless Multi Coil Charge Stand on sale for $8. It's been out a few years and only charges at up to 7.5W speeds, but it's designed to work with any iPhone that has wireless charging capabilities -- or any Qi-enabled Android phone. Note that unless you get into Apple's MagSafe wireless-charging universe, which can get expensive, wireless charging speeds top out at 7.5W for iPhones.

This is a stand but it also slides flat into a bed so you can charge your phone vertically or horizontally. I used this model a while back and it worked relatively well, but some people have complained it won't charge your phone if it has a thicker case on it, and that's probably its biggest downside. The latest wireless charging stands could be a little better with wider charging sweetspots and potentially faster charging, particularly for an Android phone that support 15W wireless charging. But this wireless charger is only $8 and it's certainly tempting at that price despite being an older model.

As I said, the sale is on for today only or until the product sells out. There's a limit of one per customer.