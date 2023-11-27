X
My Favorite MagSafe Accessory Is on Sale For Cyber Monday

I'm a fan of Clckr's Stand and Grip accessory, which is 30% off for Cyber Monday. Grab it while it's at its low price to date.

clckr-new-stand-and-grip-case-in-colors
Clckr is having a Cyber Monday sale, and one of my favorite MagSafe accessories, Clckr's Stand and Grip, is on sale for $21 or 30% off its list price of $30. Last Year, Clckr offered free shipping only on orders over $25. But now its dropped the price to $20 for free shipping, so all is good there.

The Stand and Grip makes for an appealing gift item for anyone who has an iPhone with MagSafe or a MagSafe-enabled case. The accessory really sticks to the back of your phone and not only makes it easier to hold up your phone but when converted into a kickstand, it props up your device nicely in portrait or landscape mode for video calls or video watching. 

This newer version is lighter than the original. As with all MagSafe accessories, they're easy to remove from your phone since they adhere magnetically.