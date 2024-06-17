Motorola Teases Razr Flip-Phone Reveal for June 25

Motorola on Monday teased the new version of its Razr flip phone in multiple colors with a short video posted to social media with the tagline, "FLIP THE SCRIPT 06.25.24." The Razr and Razr Plus for 2024, also known as the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, are expected to debut in China on that date. It's expected that the new phones will introduce some AI features and have larger cover screens.

The 2023 models were introduced in June of last year, but only the Razr Plus was available that month. The basic Razr wasn't available until October. Reviews were mixed to positive, with CNET calling the basic Razr the best foldable you could get for $700. If pricing stays the same, the Razr should cost around $700 and the Razr Plus $1,000.

The website Smartprix reports that a follow-up global event will follow the June 25 reveal, making the phone available in more countries beyond China. Tom's Guide suggests that may happen on July 10 at Galaxy Unpacked, ahead of the summer Olympics.

Smartprix reported rumors and leaks suggesting the 2024 Razr will have a 120Hz refresh rate pOLED screen and a 3.63-inch cover screen. The Ultra should have a larger 4-inch cover screen with a 165hz refresh rate. Both phones are expected to include a 50MP main camera, but the Ultra will have a 2x telephoto camera on the rear while the Razr will have a 13MP ultrawide lens. While the Razr will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300x 5G processor, the Ultra will have a third-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s processor.