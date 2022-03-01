Big Tech's Support of Ukraine Women's History Month Movies and TV Shows To Stream How to Watch Biden's State of the Union 'The Batman' Review Funimation Anime Moves to Crunchyroll Elden Ring
Motorola Edge Plus 2022 vs. 2020: It's Not an Easy Choice

The camera complicates things.

Mary King headshot
Mary King
motorola-edge-2022-pink

The Motorola Edge Plus.

 Motorola

After debuting the Edge Plus in 2020, Motorola is launching a new version of its top-of-the-line 5G phone under the same name. The 2022 Edge Plus boasts a sharp front camera, a sky-high refresh rate and Qualcomm's latest processor. But there's a notable tradeoff: It lacks a telephoto lens.

It's worth considering whether to hold out for the $1,000 upgraded Edge Plus or save on the 2020 version, which currently goes for $870 and could drop even lower once the new model launches. 

Aside from pricing, the cameras might play a significant role in your decision. If you enjoy taking a lot of zoomed-in photos, you might prefer the 2020 Edge Plus just for its telephoto lens. But if you're more of a selfie-taker, the 2022 Edge Plus' front camera could be appealing for its unusually high resolution. The new Edge Plus also has a sharper ultra-wide-angle camera than its predecessor, which could be useful for those who often take photos of broad scenic views.

While some specs remain unchanged, like the 6.7-inch OLED display, others received an upgrade. For instance, the 2022 Edge Plus is outfitted with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and a 30W fast-charger comes in the box. 

To help you compare and choose, here are the phones' specs side by side.

Motorola Edge Plus 2022 vs. Motorola Edge Plus 2020


 Motorola Edge Plus 2022 Motorola Edge Plus 2020
Display size, type, resolution 6.7-inch, OLED, 2,400x1,080 6.7-inch, FHD OLED
Pixel density 393 ppi N/A
Dimensions (millimeters) 163x75.9x8.79 mm 161.1x71.4x9.6 mm
Weight (ounces, grams) 6.9 oz.; 196g 7.16 oz.; 203g
Mobile software Android 12 Android 10 (Android 12 compatible)
Camera 50-megapixel main, 50-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel depth 108-megapixel (standard), 8-megapixel (telephoto), 16-megapixel (macro/ultrawide-angle)
Front-facing camera 60-megapixel 25-megapixel
Video capture 8K UHD (24fps) 6K
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 865
RAM, storage 8GB or 12GB RAM; 128, 256 or 512GB storage 12GB RAM; 256GB storage
Expandable storage None None
Battery, charger 4,800 mAh, 30W charging 5,000 mAh
Fingerprint sensor Yes In-screen
Connector USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack N/A Yes
Special features 5G enabled, 144Hz, 30W charger included in box 5G enabled
Price off-contract (USD) $1,000 $1,000
Price (GBP) Converts to £750 Converts to £750
Price (AUD) Converts to AU$1,400 Converts to AU$1,400