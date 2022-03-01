Motorola Edge Plus 2022 vs. 2020: It's Not an Easy Choice

After debuting the Edge Plus in 2020, Motorola is launching a new version of its top-of-the-line 5G phone under the same name. The 2022 Edge Plus boasts a sharp front camera, a sky-high refresh rate and Qualcomm's latest processor. But there's a notable tradeoff: It lacks a telephoto lens.
It's worth considering whether to hold out for the $1,000 upgraded Edge Plus or save on the 2020 version, which currently goes for $870 and could drop even lower once the new model launches.
Aside from pricing, the cameras might play a significant role in your decision. If you enjoy taking a lot of zoomed-in photos, you might prefer the 2020 Edge Plus just for its telephoto lens. But if you're more of a selfie-taker, the 2022 Edge Plus' front camera could be appealing for its unusually high resolution. The new Edge Plus also has a sharper ultra-wide-angle camera than its predecessor, which could be useful for those who often take photos of broad scenic views.
While some specs remain unchanged, like the 6.7-inch OLED display, others received an upgrade. For instance, the 2022 Edge Plus is outfitted with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and a 30W fast-charger comes in the box.
To help you compare and choose, here are the phones' specs side by side.
Motorola Edge Plus 2022 vs. Motorola Edge Plus 2020
|
|Motorola Edge Plus 2022
|Motorola Edge Plus 2020
|Display size, type, resolution
|6.7-inch, OLED, 2,400x1,080
|6.7-inch, FHD OLED
|Pixel density
|393 ppi
|N/A
|Dimensions (millimeters)
|163x75.9x8.79 mm
|161.1x71.4x9.6 mm
|Weight (ounces, grams)
|6.9 oz.; 196g
|7.16 oz.; 203g
|Mobile software
|Android 12
|Android 10 (Android 12 compatible)
|Camera
|50-megapixel main, 50-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel depth
|108-megapixel (standard), 8-megapixel (telephoto), 16-megapixel (macro/ultrawide-angle)
|Front-facing camera
|60-megapixel
|25-megapixel
|Video capture
|8K UHD (24fps)
|6K
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Snapdragon 865
|RAM, storage
|8GB or 12GB RAM; 128, 256 or 512GB storage
|12GB RAM; 256GB storage
|Expandable storage
|None
|None
|Battery, charger
|4,800 mAh, 30W charging
|5,000 mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|In-screen
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|N/A
|Yes
|Special features
|5G enabled, 144Hz, 30W charger included in box
|5G enabled
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$1,000
|$1,000
|Price (GBP)
|Converts to £750
|Converts to £750
|Price (AUD)
|Converts to AU$1,400
|Converts to AU$1,400