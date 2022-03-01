Motorola Edge Plus 2022 vs. 2020: It's Not an Easy Choice

Motorola

After debuting the Edge Plus in 2020, Motorola is launching a new version of its top-of-the-line 5G phone under the same name. The 2022 Edge Plus boasts a sharp front camera, a sky-high refresh rate and Qualcomm's latest processor. But there's a notable tradeoff: It lacks a telephoto lens.

It's worth considering whether to hold out for the $1,000 upgraded Edge Plus or save on the 2020 version, which currently goes for $870 and could drop even lower once the new model launches.

Aside from pricing, the cameras might play a significant role in your decision. If you enjoy taking a lot of zoomed-in photos, you might prefer the 2020 Edge Plus just for its telephoto lens. But if you're more of a selfie-taker, the 2022 Edge Plus' front camera could be appealing for its unusually high resolution. The new Edge Plus also has a sharper ultra-wide-angle camera than its predecessor, which could be useful for those who often take photos of broad scenic views.

While some specs remain unchanged, like the 6.7-inch OLED display, others received an upgrade. For instance, the 2022 Edge Plus is outfitted with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and a 30W fast-charger comes in the box.

To help you compare and choose, here are the phones' specs side by side.