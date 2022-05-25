Motorola Deals: $400 Off Razr, $250 Off Edge, $50 Off Moto G Family and More

We rely on our smartphones more than ever -- we use them to chat with friends, surf the web, shop, stream, record our adventures and more. With Motorola slashing prices on popular models, you can get the phone that works for you. Save hundreds when you purchase select now through May 31 while supplies last.

If you're a fan of flip phones, you can grab an for $1,000 -- a savings of $400. It has an OLED display, an impressive selfie camera, a two-day battery and an interactive Quick View display that lets you view notifications, make calls, take selfies, play music and much more.

Need more than one phone? Don't skip the buy one, get one free deal on the for just $700. Each Edge comes equipped with a 108-megapixel main camera to capture all your memories in ultrahigh resolution. It also has an ultrawide and a macro lens, which will fit more in your frame and bring your closer to the subject, making this a great deal to share with your favorite travel companion (or anyone else you choose).

And if you want to move up to 5G, Motorola has marked down the by $50, bringing the price down to $350. There are lots of other deals available, too, so check out the entire sale selection at Motorola and snag the device that will work best for you.