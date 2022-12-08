Moto G Play for 2023 Highlights a 16MP Triple Camera System at $170

Motorola's upcoming $170 Moto G Play for 2023 will focus on photography, featuring a 16-megapixel triple sensor camera system.

The newest version of the Moto G Play, unveiled Thursday and set for release Jan. 12, also touts a 6.5-inch widescreen display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The budget phone has a few clear omissions to get to the price, namely that it has no 5G support and will come with 3GB of memory and 32GB of built-in storage, which is expandable with a microSD card. Such specs are typical for the price range and put it on par with the 4G-only version of the $190 Samsung Galaxy A13.

Alongside the 16-megapixel main camera, the Moto G Play will come with a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A 5-megapixel front-facing camera rounds out the front. The phone also includes a 5,000mAh battery that Motorola claims should get the phone through three days of use, as well as a headphone jack. The package includes a 10W charger.

The Moto G Play will also get one major software update and three years of security updates, which is the same as other phones within Motorola's G line of phones.

I wish these cheaper phones were given at least an additional software update, but the three years of security updates should keep the phone safe from vulnerabilities for the expected time that someone will use it.

The phone will be available unlocked or at US Cellular. It is also set for eventual release from Metro by T-Mobile, Dish, Spectrum Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, Consumer Cellular and Optimum Mobile.