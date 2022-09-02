More Americans Have iPhones Than Android Phones For the First Time Since 2010, Research Says

Excited for the iPhone 14 launch event next week? It's a good bet that more Americans than ever are just as hyped: a research firm claims that iPhones now make up over half the active smartphones in the US.

Apple's phones haven't outnumbered Android phones since the latter overtook iPhones in 2010, but in the second quarter of 2022, that changed, according to Counterpoint Research. The research firm noted a strong trend in Android users migrating to iOS devices (aka iPhones) over the last four years, as Financial Times originally reported.

Globally, Android phone share has declined to just under 70%, down from a peak of over 77% in 2018, according to StockApps analysis. By contrast, iPhones have grown to over 25% of phones around the world, up from under 20% four years ago. That's not as dramatic a shift as in the US, but it's still a trend that likely reflects Apple's sales growth in China and other regions.

