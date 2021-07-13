Grab a 3-pack of Mophie power banks for $24 and never get left on red

Mophie

"Hey, does anyone have a charger?" is totally fine every once in a while but if you're perpetually that person, it might be time to consider some portable battery banks. You can grab three on the cheap right now via MorningSave's daily deal: a (plus an $8 flat rate for shipping).

Each of these battery banks has 8,000 mAh which equals roughly 29 hours of juice. That's a full 2,000 more than this . It's worth noting that the Mophie banks on sale do charge on the slow side but since they're portable, that shouldn't matter much. Also, while they're perfect for phones and other small gear but won't charge your laptop or other big USB-C tech.

No matter, this is about as cheap as you'll find quality battery banks and it's always good to have extras lying around. As someone who is forever on red, I just added my 3-pack to my cart. They're available in pink, blue or a combo pack, one pink and two blue.