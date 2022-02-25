Mobile Carriers Offering Support to US Consumers Affected by Ukraine Invasion

Angela Lang/CNET

If you live in the US and have been affected by Russia's military intervention in Ukraine, your cellphone provider might be making it easier for you to communicate with friends or relatives in Ukraine.

Following Ukraine's invasion, T-Mobile is waiving international long-distance and international roaming charges for calls and SMS made to and from US and Ukraine, the mobile carrier announced Thursday. This support will be available to T-Mobile and Sprint postpaid and prepaid consumer and business customers from Feb. 24 to March 3rd.

Other mobile carriers, including Verizon, are offering similar services.

AT&T didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

