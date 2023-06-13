Mint Mobile's Latest New User Deal Offers Unlimited $15 Per Month Plan For Three Months

Advertiser Disclosure Advertiser Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by Navi and contains advertisements that Navi may be paid for in different ways. You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget does not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information in the featured advertisements is up to date, each advertiser featured in this widget is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its offer details. It is possible that your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms in this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you.

Mint Mobile, the prepaid wireless carrier partly owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, announced on Monday that for a limited time, you can sign up for any of the company's plans for just $15 per month as a new customer.

The company already charges that price for its cheapest 5GB plan. But now, new customers (or former customers who haven't had the service for at least 90 days) can choose plans that offer 15GB, 20GB or unlimited data and still pay just $15 a month. Like Cinderella's coach at midnight, the price reverts back to each plan's usual cost after three months: $20 for 15GB, $25 for 20GB, and $30 a month for the unlimited data plan.

The unlimited plan includes unlimited nationwide talk and text, a 10GB mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi calling and text, and free international calls to Mexico and Canada. Data speeds reduce after 40GB, but data is unlimited. If you want to sign up, you can bring your own unlocked eligible phone and keep your current phone number.

Of course, it's a limited-time offer, good for only a few months.

Wireless carrier T-Mobile announced in March that it would buy Mint Mobile in a deal potentially valued at $1.35 billion. T-Mobile will acquire Ka'ena Corporation, the parent company of Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile, as well as wireless wholesaler Plum. T-Mobile says it expects the deal to close later this year.

Reynolds, who purchased an ownership stake in Mint Mobile in November 2019, is still appearing in Mint Mobile's commercials for now. He posted a short video on social media on Monday in which a "reverse auctioneer" lowers the unlimited-plan price.

"What brand of coffee do you drink?" Reynolds jokes to the fast-talking auctioneer.

If you're looking for a new mobile plan, check out CNET's list of the best prepaid phone plans and best unlimited data phone plans available -- and if you're in the market for a new phone, here's a list of the best phones of 2023.