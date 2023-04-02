Mint Mobile Is Upping Its Data Plans On April 14

Mint Mobile may soon be acquired by T-Mobile, but that hasn't stopped it from still making some moves on its own. Starting on April 14, the prepaid provider will be upping the amount of data it offers to new and existing users while still keeping its pricing at the same levels they are at today.

The new prepaid options will be as follows (prices are under Mint's 12-month structure, though the carrier also offers plans in 3-month and 6-month increments):

5GB per month of high-speed 5G/4G LTE data for $15 per month (up from 4GB)

15GB per month of high-speed 5G/4G LTE data for $20 per month (up from 10GB)

20GB per month of high-speed 5G/4G LTE data for $25 per month (up from 15GB)

40GB per month of high-speed 5G/4G LTE data for $30 per month, plus 10GB of hotspot data (this is Mint's "unlimited" plan, and is an increase from the previous 35GB of high-speed data and 5GB of hotspot data)

Read more: Best Prepaid Phone Plans

In a press release, Mint says that current subscribers will get the new higher data plans automatically "when their monthly data refreshes" after April 14 and notes that users will not need to "enroll, register or take action of any kind" to get the additional data. The Ryan Reynolds-owned carrier has already begun alerting its users about the change on Sunday.

I gotta say, my kids have @Mintmobile, for years and it’s been awesome.



I’m still on a major network due to seamless international coverage and all, but been very surprised by the quality of this network at ridiculously low prices @VancityReynolds was able to deliver. pic.twitter.com/2hkMfPsGxc — Val Katayev (@ValKatayev) April 2, 2023

Mint's plan refresh comes a bit over two weeks after T-Mobile announced it would be buying the prepaid carrier and its parent company, Ka'ena Corporation, in a potential $1.35 billion deal. That acquisition is expected to close later this year.