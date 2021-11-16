Mint Mobile Black Friday deal delivers 3 free months of service

Sarah Tew/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

All month long early Black Friday deals from many different retailers have been hitting shelves, and the latest is from Mint Mobile. The prepaid carrier is now offering new customers three free months of service when they buy any three-month plan. This means you can score six months of service for the price of three.

The three-month plans available range from 4GB for $15 per month to an unlimited data plan for $30 per month. All of Mint Mobile's plans include unlimited talk and text, nationwide coverage and 5G speeds when available. The deal runs from now through Jan. 7.