Meta Reportedly Halts Development of Two-Camera Smartwatch

Facebook parent Meta has halted development of a much-rumored smartwatch featuring two cameras, Bloomberg reported late Wednesday.

The device, expected to make its debut as early as this summer, had reported to sport two cameras for taking photos and video, as well as health features like a heart rate monitor. It would reportedly support LTE connectivity at a cost of about $400.

Meta didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Facebook has publicly discussed its work on wrist-worn technology that can sense neural signals and measure hand and finger gestures, with haptic feedback. The company has said it envisions this technology one day working alongside Facebook's upcoming AR smart glasses.

In 2021, The Information reported that Facebook was working on a smartwatch focused on messaging and health and fitness features.