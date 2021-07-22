Louis Vuitton's UFO-like speaker is now available for pre-orders

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton has unveiled a new wireless speaker that looks like it was lifted straight out of a science fiction film. The Horizon Light Up, unveiled in early July, is a leather-bound speaker that takes on a UFO-like aesthetic thanks to a smattering of lights as well as a conical shape. But the French fashion label says the design inspiration for the speaker is rooted in its iconic Toupie handbag, which takes the form of a spinning top.

The Horizon Light Up can be pre-ordered now for an eye-watering price of $2,890 (roughly £2,100, AU$3,900), ahead of its worldwide launch set for July 31. (You knew it wouldn't be cheap.) This represents the French label's latest foray into the audio industry, though those lining up to buy this product likely won't be audiophiles.

That said, the Horizon Light Up appears more promising than the typical fashion-over-function portable speakers, at least on paper. It's equipped with a 3-inch subwoofer paired with 0.75-inch tweeters that LV says combine to offer 360-degree sound. What's more there's supports both Apple AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth 5.1 as well as a dedicated Louis Vuitton Connect app, which can be used to customize things like color combination or potentially a multi-room setup.

Louis Vuitton is traditionally synonymous with luxurious designer handbags, but the French label's has been releasing high-end consumer electronics for several years now, launching its first (and only) smartwatch in 2017. Last year, Louis Vuitton released wireless earphones, called Horizon Earphones, in a myriad of colors complete with the company's signature logo emblazoned on the earbuds.