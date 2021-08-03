Logitech's new Zone True Wireless earbuds get down to business

David Carnoy/CNET

A Twitter user reached out to me recently and asked whether I knew of any true-wireless earbuds that had a dedicated mute button for video-conferencing calls. The question stumped me, but I was scheduled to have a virtual briefing with Logitech for its new Zone True Wireless ($299, £299, AU$375) and Zone Wired Earbuds ($99, £90, AU$127), which are available for preorder today but won't ship till this fall. I knew they were "business" buds, so one of the first things I asked Logitech was whether they -- and the Zone True Wireless in particular -- had a dedicated mute button.

Indeed, they do. Just as importantly, both models are designed to give you professional call quality and sound in a discreet design without making you look like you work in a call center (that look doesn't bother me, but it is a deal-breaker for some people). Additionally, Logitech says the two new earbuds are the "first targeted to be certified by all three major cloud video-conferencing platforms, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Zoom."

I haven't tried the Zone True Wireless yet, but I did have that video briefing with Logitech reps who were wearing the buds and whose voices came through clearly. In the case of the wireless buds, what puts them in business class is that not only do they pair with Bluetooth and offering multipoint Bluetooth pairing (so you can be paired to two devices simultaneously), but they include a USB-C/USB-A receiver that connects to your computer for an even more reliable wireless connection, so you can "effortlessly join video meetings and phone calls, moving easily between their two devices." Logitech says.

Logitech

The Zone True Wireless are active noise-canceling earbuds and equipped with a "premium" noise-canceling mics (they are supposed to block background noise quite well, according to Logitech). To be clear, these can be used on the go for making calls and listening to music on your phone, and they are also waterproof and dust-proof (IP68) so you can work out with them. And the case is water-resistant as well, with an IP54 rating.

For music listening, battery life is rated at up to 7 hours with noise-canceling on, which is good, and up to 12 hours with it off. Talk time is rated at 6 hours with noise-canceling on and 6.5 hours with it off.

Logitech owns Jaybird, and the case does look similar to the case that comes with the Jaybird Vista 2 buds. The Zone True Wireless earphones are available in two colors, Graphite and Rose.

I'll be able to provide impressions on their fit and performance once I get my hands on review samples of both the Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds. The latter model offers a plug-and-play solution with USB-A and USB-C connectivity, along with a standard 3.5mm headphone connector option.