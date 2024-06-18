Logitech's Keys-to-Go 2 Keyboard Grows Up But Is Still Very Lightweight and Slim

Logitech makes a variety of wireless keyboards but its Keys-to-Go carries the distinction of being the company's thinnest and lightest Bluetooth keyboard. While the company's new Keys-to-Go 2 isn't as slim as its predecessor, it does feature a better typing experience with real scissor keys and a built-in protective cover that folds back and slips under the keyboard when you're ready to go to work. Multi-OS compatible, Keys-to-Go-2 is available in lilac, pale grey and graphite for $80.

I've been using the keyboard for a week or so, and it's definitely an improvement over the previous model, though it does cost $10 more. I tried it with an iPad, a Google Pixel tablet and a MacBook Pro. Aside from the color options, you can get the keyboard in two layouts -- a universal version (Android, ChromeOS, Windows, iPadOS, iOS and MacOS) or a dedicated Apple layout (iPadOS, iOS and MacOS).

Enlarge Image Using the Keys-to-Go 2 with the Google Pixel tablet. David Carnoy/CNET

While I can't say the typing experience is as good as Logitech's MX Keys Mini, which is on sale for $80 -- and the keyboard may be a bit cramped for folks with larger hands -- it's one of the best typing experiences you'll get from an ultraportable keyboard. In other words, keep your expectations a bit in check (which is admittedly harder to do when you're dealing with an $80 keyboard).

The original Keys-to-Go only worked with one device at a time, but this model, like Logitech's other recent keyboards, allows you to connect to three devices simultaneously and easily switch between them using the Easy-Switch keys on the top left of the keyboard. The Keys-to-Go 2 isn't rechargeable, but Logitech says its replaceable coin cell batteries can give you up to three years of battery life.

The cover tucks underneath the keyboard. David Carnoy/CNET

I'm a fan of Logitech's compact K380 keyboard ($40), and this model is like a cross between the K380 and the original Keys-to-Go, though I like the feel of the K380's keys a little more. The K380 weighs in at 14.9 ounces (423 grams) with batteries, while the Keys-to-Go 2 tips the scales at 7.8 ounces (222 grams) with batteries.

The built-in cover is a key feature for those who want to slip this in a laptop bag or backpack without worrying about damaging the keyboard. The keyboard itself does offer some water resistance against spills, but Logitech reps told CNET that the Keys-to-Go 2 has no IP rating, so it's hard to say how spill-resistant it is. (I suspect it will survive part of a cup of coffee dousing it, not that I tried.)

Keys-to-Go 2 key features