Listing suggests Amazon may be releasing a new Kindle Paperwhite 5 Signature Edition

Amazon's Kindle line may be adding a new e-reader in the not-too-distant future. A new leak on Amazon's Canadian website suggests the company is working on a new e-reader called the Kindle Paperwhite 5 Signature Edition.
As spotted by Good E-Reader, the new device appears set to offer a 6.8-inch "glare-free" screen with 32GB of memory. Like recent Kindle's it will be IPX8 rated for water resistance and offer "weeks of battery life."
New for this model, however, appears to be wireless charging and auto-adjusting light sensors. Wi-Fi will remain for connectivity, though it is unclear if there will also be a cellular model. After briefly having its product pages online, Amazon has since taken down listings and references of the unannounced device.
As for pricing, per the graphic Good E-Reader spotted the new Paperwhite 5 will run $210 CAD (roughly $164 USD), a slight step up from the $150 CAD Amazon charges for earlier Paperwhite.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a CNET request for comment.
