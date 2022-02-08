Listen up: Anker's Soundcore Liberty 'buds are $39 today (all-time low)

Anker/Meh.com

If you covet quality sound from your headphones or earbuds but don't want to drop a fortune on 'em, you're what we might call an "in-the-middler." That's a respectable place to be, especially if you've been known to lose a pair every now and then. If all this sounds like you, grabbing these (plus free shipping with code, see below) is pretty much a no-brainer. They normally sell for between $60 and $80. The same pair is on sale at and they've only ever dropped to $49 once before. So yeah, this is a lot of earbud for not much loot.

Anker's Soundcore Liberty wireless 'buds are a slightly older model (hence the steep discount) and are not to be confused with their amped-up cousin the Liberty Pro, but these puppies still feature full sound.

The 'buds themselves will function for eight hours nonstop and the case gives a full 32 hours of battery life on a single charge. They've also got Soundcore's proprietary GripFit technology, which helps the Liberty 2 earphones to sit securely and comfortably in your ears.

Oh, and if you want free shipping, just plug in our exclusive code ANKERFS at checkout. It'll knock the extra fee off or drop the price another 10% for Meh.com members, since they already get free shipping.

