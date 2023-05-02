Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Google I/O: Why It's So ImportantFinding Movers You Can TrustYour 'Sleep Language'Compare Refinance RatesBionic Eye to Restore VisionBest Gifts for MomVerizon 5G Home InternetBest Solar Batteries

LinkedIn's AI Will Kick Off Message to the Hiring Manager for You

Draft messages from the AI tool will roll out to Premium users starting Tuesday, according to a post by LinkedIn's senior director.

screenshot-3-headshot
screenshot-3-headshot
Jessica Rendall Wellness Writer
Jessica is a writer on the Wellness team with a focus on health news. Before CNET, she worked in local journalism covering public health issues, business and music.
Expertise Medical news, pregnancy topics and health hacks that don't cost money Credentials
  • Added coconut oil to cheap coffee before keto made it cool.
See full bio
Jessica Rendall
LinkedIn logo
Sarah Tew/CNET

If reaching out to the hiring manager in the midst of your job hunt gives you the hives, artificial intelligence may help get the ball rolling. At least, that's LinkedIn's aim with a new AI message-writing tool it's experimenting with. 

In a rollout to LinkedIn's "premium" users that starts Tuesday, "a highly personalized draft message to get a conversation started" will be created through generative AI, information from your profile, the job description of what you're applying for and the company in question, according to a post Tuesday by Ora Levit, the company's senior director and head of Core Growth and Premium. The post was reported earlier by Engadget

Citing the importance of customization, you should take the time to edit the draft "to make it your own and convey your voice," Levit said. The manager-messaging tool follows LinkedIn's announcement it will use AI writing to beef up your profile, according to the business and networking platform. 

LinkedIn didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment. 

Read more: Generative AI Like ChatGPT Is Popping Up Everywhere. Your Questions Answered 