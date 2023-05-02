LinkedIn's AI Will Kick Off Message to the Hiring Manager for You

If reaching out to the hiring manager in the midst of your job hunt gives you the hives, artificial intelligence may help get the ball rolling. At least, that's LinkedIn's aim with a new AI message-writing tool it's experimenting with.

In a rollout to LinkedIn's "premium" users that starts Tuesday, "a highly personalized draft message to get a conversation started" will be created through generative AI, information from your profile, the job description of what you're applying for and the company in question, according to a post Tuesday by Ora Levit, the company's senior director and head of Core Growth and Premium. The post was reported earlier by Engadget.

Citing the importance of customization, you should take the time to edit the draft "to make it your own and convey your voice," Levit said. The manager-messaging tool follows LinkedIn's announcement it will use AI writing to beef up your profile, according to the business and networking platform.

LinkedIn didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

