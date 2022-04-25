Leaked Pixel Watch Images Appear to Show Google's New Smartwatch

Android Central

After many months of speculation about its potential release, design and features, we may have gotten a good look at the rumored Google Pixel Watch. On Monday, Android Central published nine photos of what seems to be Google's upcoming smartwatch.

While not confirmed until Google officially announces the Pixel Watch, the leaked images line up with previous reports, including rumors about the minimalist design, the crown and the potential hidden button. CNET's been following the rumors surrounding the smartwatch, compiling a full list of clues you can find here.

The images were reportedly taken and leaked under somewhat strange circumstances: someone allegedly found the smartwatch at a restaurant in the US. The finder, who requested to remain anonymous, didn't share the location with Android Central.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.