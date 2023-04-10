Leaked Images Tease New Color for Rumored Pixel 7A

Google I/O is a little over a month away, and we're starting to see more hints of what could be unveiled at the search giant's big event. Pictures of the rumored Pixel 7A were posted to Twitter by mysmartprice and OnLeaks on Sunday, showing the phone in a new pale blue color along with the more traditional black and white options.

The pictures showcase the front, back and sides of the phone in each color and appear to be official renders used for marketing purposes. Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨



The Google #Pixel7a will be available in three colour options. Here’s your first look at all of them.https://t.co/yxuEt0zUKI — mysmartprice (@mysmartprice) April 9, 2023

If these are indeed images of the Pixel 7A, the phone's design has been tweaked slightly from the Pixel 6A. The metal bar with the camera cutout appears to match the one found on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. It's possible the change in the camera cutout could mean that we'll see a larger camera sensor on the Pixel 7A.

Google's Pixel A series typically functions as a smaller and cheaper version of Google's flagship phones. Last year's Pixel 6A, for instance, offered the same processor and design of the Pixel 6, but in a smaller package and with a $499 price tag. It lacked some of the Pixel 6's advanced camera features, but still performed admirably with its 12-megapixel lens.

While still unannounced, the Pixel 7A will likely face steep competition in the midrange phone market, including from Samsung's new $450 Galaxy A54 5G. CNET Senior Editor Lisa Eadicicco hopes the rumored Pixel 7A will improve on the 6A by offering more premium features, like wireless charging, face unlock and a brighter screen.

