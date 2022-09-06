Last-Minute iPhone 14 Rumors Before the Big Apple Event Reveal

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

The iPhone 14 is likely coming really soon. Apple's "Far Out" launch event is scheduled for Wednesday, and we expect to finally get a glimpse at the new iPhone.

After nearly a year of waiting, we've heard a slew of rumors about the iPhone 14 lineup, from its possible release date and price to design changes and new camera features. We even got a look at its operating system, iOS 16 -- here's how you can download the beta now (and here's which iPhones won't work with iOS 16).

Even with all the buzz about the iPhone 14, Pro, Max and Pro Max, there are plenty of questions still floating around. Will Apple raise the price for its upcoming iPhones? When exactly will you be able to preorder and buy the iPhone 14? How will it be different from the iPhone 13? And what will it even look like?

We won't have definitive answers until Apple's big announcement, but one thing is certain: Now isn't the time to buy a new iPhone, especially since Apple's 2022 flagship is likely so close to its debut. We expect to see the Apple Watch Series 8 and possibly a new Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Pro soon, too.

While we count down the hours to the iPhone 14's likely arrival, we're continuing to collect all the rumors about the upcoming iPhone. The latest being that the iPhone 14 Pro may sport a single pill-shaped cutout in its display.

We'll update this story as new information becomes available. If you're looking for ways to pass the time until Apple's Sept. 7 event, check out CNET's list of the best places to trade in your old phone. Plus, here's every hidden iOS 16 feature we didn't expect to find and the 22 iPhone tips that'll make you a power user.

iPhone 14 lineup rumors: Will there still be four phones? We still don't know much about the iPhone 14, but we've heard that Apple's next lineup will nix the Mini and focus on larger phones instead. A 2021 report from Nikkei Asian Review predicted the death of the iPhone 14 Mini, and a research note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo obtained by MacRumors also suggested that the Mini was not long for this world. However, Kuo reported, the iPhone 14 lineup will still comprise four models, a "high-end" and a "lower-end," with two size options for each. While name speculation isn't as germane to the discussion of Apple's 2022 lineup as it was for unlucky 13, rumors suggest a small shift in naming conventions, with an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max, with "Pro" designating higher-end specs and "Max" referring to the larger screen size.

iPhone 14 size rumors: How large will screens be? Apple's last two iPhone lineups have featured the same 6.1-inch size for the base model, going up to 6.7 inches for the Pro Max. According to the same Nikkei Asian Review report, Apple will stick with these sizes for the iPhone 14, but delete the 5.4-inch Mini. This rumor is corroborated by a March report from 9to5Mac. Reports showed sluggish sales of the iPhone 12 Mini, so it'll be no surprise should Apple retire the small phone in 2022. Although the size of the next iPhone is expected to stay the same, the display bezels for the Pro Max are rumored to be 20 percent smaller compared to previous iPhone generations, according to CAD renders shared by Twitter leaker ShrimpApplePro. This means the screen would be slightly larger. However, it's important to note that this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt since ShrimpApplePro doesn't have an extensive track record to support their speculations.

iPhone 14 rumors: Will there be a SIM card? In 2020, rumors began to surface that iPhone was ditching physical SIM cards entirely, and now a chain of leaks suggests that the iPhone 14 might be the first line to do it. 9to5Mac broke down the cascade of leaks, which started with a Brazilian site claiming the iPhone 15 Pro would go physically SIM-less. Then MacRumors reported an anonymous tip that Apple was preparing major carriers for eSIM-only phones by September. Apple leaker DylanDKT confirmed being "in agreement" with reports of the tray for physical SIM cards being removed, though his Twitter account has seemingly disappeared since.

Rumored iPhone 14 screen sizes iPhone 14 6.1 inches iPhone 14 Pro 6.1 inches iPhone 14 Max 6.7 inches iPhone 14 Pro Max 6.7 inches

Release date: When will the iPhone 14 go on sale? Apple has set its next launch event for Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST). The new iPhone is expected to make its debut at this event, possibly alongside Apple Watch Series 8. Although we now know the probable launch date for the iPhone 14, its release date has yet to be confirmed. But like other aspects of the new iPhone, rumors can provide a few hints. A recent Bloomberg report suggests that the new iPhone will go on sale Sept. 16. Apple holds its annual fall iPhone event in September almost every year, with the phones being released shortly thereafter, usually the Friday of the following week. Sometimes Apple will stagger release dates for specific models, especially when introducing a new design or size. So it's possible that the iPhone 14 lineup will have more than one release date. Here's what we know: Apple tends to hold its events on Tuesdays or Wednesdays. Apple's iPhone 13 event was held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and this year's event is slated for Wednesday, Sept. 7.

iPhone release dates are typically a week and a half after Apple's announcements.

In general, new iPhones are released on a Friday, around the third week of September. For the iPhone 13, preorders began Sept. 17 and the phones went on sale Sept. 24. A few years ago, CNET took a deep dive into the Apple event timeline and emerged with a compelling Labor Day hypothesis, which you can read about here. Although our hypothesis was a week off for 2021, this year it aligns with the date of Apple's scheduled launch event.

iPhone 14 price: How much will Apple's 2022 iPhone cost? Apple didn't make any major price changes between 2020's iPhone 12 and 2021's iPhone 13. But with bigger changes expected to be on the way for the iPhone 14, it's reasonable to believe that Apple may raise prices in 2022. The new iPhone may see a $100 price increase, according to Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives. "Prices have been increasing across the whole supply chain, and Cupertino needs to pass these costs to the consumer on this release," Ives told The Sun. Kuo also estimates that Apple may increase the price for its new iPhone. However, other rumors suggest that the iPhone 14 will share the same price as last year's model, or will be even cheaper. A Korean leaker who goes by the handle yeux1122 suggests Apple plans to "freeze" the price of the base model of the iPhone 14.

For reference, here's how much each version of the iPhone 13 lineup cost at launch.

iPhone 13 pricing

128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB iPhone 13 Mini $699 $799 $999 N/A iPhone 13 $799 $899 $1,099 N/A iPhone 13 Pro $999 $1,099 $1,299 $1,499 iPhone 13 Pro Max $1,099 $1,199 $1,399 $1,599

iPhone 14 says buh-bye to the camera bump but will it keep the Lightning port? The other big design change Prosser's renders show is a flattened camera bump. According to Prosser, the iPhone 14's body is going to be a "thick boy," thick enough, it seems, to encompass all the camera hardware without an annoying, protruding camera setup on the back. Why is the iPhone 14 supposed to be so thick? Perhaps to house a bigger battery, or even the previously rumored periscope camera, which Kuo projected in 2020. However, Kuo and famed tech leaker Max Weinbach have actually pointed to a thicker camera bump in the 14 Pro and Pro Max. Two prior rumors that won't pan out, according to Prosser at least, are the death of the Lightning port and the addition of USB-C (the EU may force Apple to add USB-C ports to iPhones, however). Rumors of a completely portless iPhone have been circulating for a while, but it appears those won't come true in 2022.

iPhone 14 color rumors: Pale gold, perhaps? As far as colors go, Prosser's render colors were not based on any actual information from his sources, except for a pale gold color, which he claims to have seen evidence of himself. However, like all other rumored specs, we won't know the true color options for the iPhone 14 until it's released.

Stay tuned for more iPhone 14 news as it comes out, and in the meantime, check out CNET's reviews of the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini, and the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. Plus, here's how all four iPhone 13 models compare, how the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 differ, whether it makes sense to buy an iPhone 12 or iPhone 11, and how all of Apple's iPhones from the past five years stack up. And here's everything to know about the iPhone SE 2022.