Sunday deal: Kindle Paperwhite drops to $71, its lowest price ever

Sarah Tew/CNET

The current Kindle Paperwhite e-reader has , $59 off its list price of $130. The price drop -- available Sunday only -- is the lowest price we've ever seen on this version of the Paperwhite, which was released in November 2018. That's actually $19 less than the step-down entry-level Kindle, and $9 lower than the $80 sale price at which the Paperwhite often hovers.

If you're shopping for someone who's looking for a dedicated e-reader, this is a great deal. The Paperwhite is the Goldilocks in Amazon's line, and an enthusiastic CNET Editors' Choice. Here's why we love it:

It's 10% thinner and lighter than the previous version.



It has a "flush-front" design with a back made of a softer, grippy material instead of hard plastic.



It's fully waterproof, like the high-end Kindle Oasis



It has built-in Bluetooth for integration with Amazon's Audible audiobook service.



While the Kindle app is available on phones and tablets, the Kindle offers weeks-long battery life and a paper-like screen that you can read in direct sunlight.

You can choose to get the Paperwhite with three free months of the Kindle Unlimited service (think "Netflix for books") or not. Additionally, you can take advantage of Amazon's trade-in offer, which could knock up to 20% off the already low price.

It's always possible that Amazon will update the Paperwhite this year or next, but it's unclear when or how much of an upgrade it will be. For instance, USB-C charging could be added and perhaps the lighting scheme could be updated. The device could also get slightly thinner.

Read the full CNET review of the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite.

Now playing: Watch this: Kindle Paperwhite gets waterproof redesign, adds Bluetooth...

Originally published last year. Updated with new sale price.