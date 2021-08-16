Kindle Paperwhite returns to all-time low of $80, standard Kindle is $65

It's unclear when Amazon will update its Kindle e-readers -- it could happen this year -- but the Kindle Paperwhite has returned to its all-time low of $80 and the standard Kindle is also on sale for $25 off or $65.

The Paperwhite is the best deal but but you can also snag a , which includes a case along with one year of Amazon Kids Plus, for (down from $110). Alas, the high-end Kindle Oasis is not on sale -- it's low price is $185 or $65 off its list price of $250.

Read more: Best e-reader for 2021

David Carnoy/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E This is the Goldilocks in Amazon's line and our current CNET Editors' Choice in the category. Here are some things we love about the Kindle Paperwhite: It's 10% thinner and lighter than the previous version.



It has a "flush-front" design with a back made of a softer, grippy material instead of hard plastic.



It's a fully waterproof Kindle, like the high-end Kindle Oasis, and has a plastic screen that Amazon says is shatter- and scratch-resistant.



It has built-in Bluetooth, so you can download Amazon Audible audiobooks and listen to them with wireless headphones.

The Paperwhite was last updated in November 2018. Aside from USB-C charging and maybe an updated screen, it's unclear what more Amazon could add to the Paperwhite in 2021, so this is a pretty future-proofed gift for avid readers. Read our Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The latest iteration of Amazon's entry-level ebook reader, which Amazon simply calls the Kindle, now has a self-illuminated screen and an upgraded design. We prefer the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, which has a higher-resolution display (text and images appear a bit sharper), is waterproof and has a slightly better lighting scheme. But if you don't want to spend much for an e-reader, the standard Kindle is a good option, though its $65 sale price is $10 shy of its all-time low. It's probably worth it to spend the extra $15 on the Paperwhite.