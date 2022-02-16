Keep Your Gear Charged for Less: Save 40% on ESR's Popular Chargers Now

One thing we all need is a good, quality phone and device charger. It doesn't matter whether you're an iPhone user or an Android aficionado, you're going to need a way to keep your tether to the world charged and ready to go. If you're like me, you don't want to wait around for hours and hours to get a good charge, if you can help it. Whether you're streaming music, taking a conference call, running errands or doing what you love, you need to get your charge as quickly as possible so you can get on with your day.

You can get 40% off any of the ESR chargers right now when you use code ADZHIXBN on or code GD3V9RYZ on or , bringing your total to just $12 for each accessory now through Feb. 28.



With something so popular and necessary to our daily function, there are countless manufacturers desperate to fill the need, each coming up with their own innovations. Everyone wants to stand out in the global marketplace. And that is good news for us consumers. Competition in the design space means advancements in technology, and everyone benefits as a result. Chargers have higher charging speeds and more safety precautions now than ever before. And all of that means you can get the exact charger perfectly suited for your needs.

ESR has discounted several great charger options, which we've highlighted below so that you can find the one that's right for you. Just don't forget to enter the code listed for each item at checkout so that you can take advantage of the full discount.

ESR Sometimes size matters, especially if you're often on-the-go and need greater portability out of your tech and accessories. This charger is 20% smaller than the official iPhone PD charger and up to 4x faster than a standard 5W charger. Plus, the MFi-Certified Lightning Cable is ultra fast both for charging and data speeds. The nylon cable is braided and more durable than plastic, which makes the set ideal for traveling. It also automatically detects and delivers optimal power to your iPhone, fast charging to 80%, then slowing down to protect your battery. Be sure to use code ADZHIXBN at checkout to receive the extra 40% off discount.

ESR This charger is compatible with all sorts of devices, and it has three charging modes to ensure compatibility. 10W fast-charging is available for select Galaxy phones, 7.5W charging is available for select iPhones and 5W standard charging is available for AirPods, select iPhones and all Qi-compatible devices. You can see a full list of compatible devices on Amazon through the link below. Not only does the high-quality zinc-copper coil charge your device quickly, it's also ultra stable, avoiding the sort of wide fluctuations that can damage a battery or surrounding components over time. You don't have to worry about overheating, either. With thermal vents to dissipate the heat generated while charging, your device will remain safe. And that's not the only safety feature in place. Short-circuit protection means your phone is safe from any current with a little too much power, and the foreign object recognition system trips to automatically turn the charger off if a metal object other than your device is detected on board. It also features an LED indicator light that turns off automatically after one minute to prevent any disruption of your sleep. The wireless charging base works with most phone cases, though cases thicker than 4mm may be incompatible. Be sure to use code GD3V9RYZ at checkout to receive the extra 40% off discount.