Tech Mobile

Join CNET's Samsung Unpacked Watch Party as We Await the Galaxy S23

Our livestream kicks off at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET), with preshow content, on-the-ground reporting and a post-show.

Justin Eastzer headshot
Abrar Al-Heeti headshot
Mike Sorrentino headshot
Justin Eastzer
Abrar Al-Heeti
Mike Sorrentino

Samsung is very likely taking the wraps off the Galaxy S23 line Wednesday, and CNET will be reporting during the Samsung Unpacked event as part of a live watch party on CNET's YouTube channel.

CNET's Justin Tech and Abrar Al-Heeti will be hosting a live preshow and postshow centered around Samsung Unpacked, kicking off at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET) with preshow videos. Justin and Abrar will then start our live preshow at 9:30 a.m. PT, which will feature check-ins with CNET's Patrick Holland, Claire Reilly and Lisa Eadicicco from the show floor. The livestream will then swap to Samsung's Unpacked event when it kicks off at 10 a.m. PT. When the show wraps, Justin and Abrar will return for a postshow that will rundown all the reveals with CNET's Joshua Goldman joining them.

Want to be part of the show? You can send us your questions ahead of time by posting them on CNET's YouTube community page. You can also join the live chat during the show to send Justin and Abrar your questions, too.

