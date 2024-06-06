Join CNET's Live WWDC 2024 Watch Party: All the Expected iOS 18 and AI Reveals

Apple's 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off Monday, June 10, and CNET is hosting a live watch party where we'll analyze all the announcements around expected iOS 18, WatchOS 11 and Vision Pro updates. CNET's Bridget Carey and Lexy Savvides will host the festivities on CNET's YouTube channel, starting at 9.30 a.m PT/12.30 p.m. ET, ahead of the keynote presentation at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

Before the keynote event begins, we'll provide analysis and commentary on what we expect from Apple, and we'll be checking in with CNET's on-the-ground reporters live at the event. After the keynote, we'll recap everything announced and give our expert take on what this means for the iPhone, Apple Watch, Vision Pro, Mac and Apple TV.

Want to be part of the show? We'd love to hear from you through the live YouTube chat, so send your questions and reactions. CNET will also have a live blog during the show and rolling coverage throughout the developer conference.