X
Join CNET's Google I/O 2023 Live Watch Party: Reacting to the Pixel, Android, AI Reveals

The live show is now underway.

Google I/O is kicking off today, and CNET is now live as new announcements arrive during the developer conference's keynote. CNET's Bridget Carey is hosting the watch party on CNET's YouTube channel, which is now live in the leadup to the keynote's 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET start.

The watch party will provide commentary and analysis ahead of the event, check in with our on-the-ground reporting team, and after the keynote will run through the biggest reveals in Google's Pixel line, Android 14, the Bard AI experiment and also take your questions about the event. 

In addition to the watch party, CNET is running a live blog that will take you straight to Google I/O -- including details and announcements from the show floor.

Want to be part of the live show? You can join in on the live chat using the YouTube video above. You can also send us your questions ahead of the show by visiting CNET's YouTube Community post and leaving a message in the comments.

googleiostill
Watch this: Google's AI Ambitions Will Likely Be Everywhere At Google I/O