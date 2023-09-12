Join CNET's Apple Event Party: Watching for the iPhone 15 Reveal

Apple's Sept. 12 Wonderlust event is nearly here, and CNET's live watch party is now underway as we await the possible launch of Apple's iPhone 15.

The livestream is on CNET's YouTube channel hosted by CNET's Bridget Carey and Andrew Lanxon. The show will also check in on our on-the-ground reporting team from Cupertino, including Patrick Holland, Lisa Eadicicco, Lexy Savvides and Scott Stein.

This will lead into Apple's keynote starting at 10 a.m. PT, and after Apple's Wonderlust event ends, the show will return for live reactions and analysis to the new reveals.

Along with the watch party, CNET is running a live blog featuring up-to-the-minute updates from Apple's Wonderlust event.

Want to be part of the show? You can send us your questions through the live chat using the YouTube video above.