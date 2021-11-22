JBL's flagship noise-canceling earbuds are $100 off for Black Friday

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

JBL has a few new true-wireless noise-canceling earbuds for 2021, including the Reflect Mini NC and Club Pro Plus. However, the flagship Tour Pro Plus are clearly the best of the bunch and among the best sounding true-wireless earbuds, with clean, dynamic, well-balanced sound, powerful bass and a relatively wide soundstage. Noise canceling and call quality are also quite decent. They list for $200, which is pretty expensive, but they're on sale for $100 for a limited time.

They made CNET's best-sounding wireless earbuds list and their main drawback is that like some other buds on that list, they're somewhat bulbous and do stick out of your ears a bit (alas, better sounding earbuds tend to be larger). But I found them pretty comfortable and got a secure fit with the largest ear tips. They're IPX4 splash-resistant and have a battery life rating of six hours with noise canceling on and eight hours with it off, at moderate volume levels. They offer pretty solid voice-calling performance, though it's not quite up to the level of the AirPods Pro.

At $200, it's hard for them to compete against such models as the AirPods Pro and the new Beats Fit Pro, particularly if you're an iPhone user. But they're certainly more enticing at $100.

