JBL's excellent Clip 4 mini Bluetooth speaker is $25 off at Amazon

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

With Amazon launching its early holiday sales, we're highlighting some of the better deals, including this one on one of our favorite mini Bluetooth speakers, the . It lists for $80, but it's on sale for , in certain color options.

The previous model, the , sold for around $60 (it's now ), but with inflation, chip shortages and whatnot, we're seeing prices creep up for a lot of electronics and Bluetooth speakers are no exception.

Read more: Best portable mini Bluetooth speakers for 2021

For its first three generations, JBL's Clip micro Bluetooth speaker had a circular design. But for the fourth-gen Clip 4, JBL moved to a more oval shape, bulked up the speaker slightly and added USB-C charging. It does seem more durable, with a sturdier integrated carabiner "clip." Also, it sounds a little better, with more volume, clearer sound and more bass. With an IP67 water-resistance rating, it's not quite fully waterproof (the Clip 3 is), but it's now dust-proof. It's one of the best wireless Bluetooth speakers for its tiny speaker size.

Read our review of JBL Clip 4.