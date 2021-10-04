JBL's excellent Clip 4 mini Bluetooth speaker is $25 off at Amazon

With Amazon launching its early holiday sales, we're highlighting some of the better deals, including this one on one of our favorite mini Bluetooth speakers, the JBL Clip 4. It lists for $80, but it's on sale for $55, or $25 off, in certain color options.
The previous model, the Clip 3, sold for around $60 (it's now $50), but with inflation, chip shortages and whatnot, we're seeing prices creep up for a lot of electronics and Bluetooth speakers are no exception.
For its first three generations, JBL's Clip micro Bluetooth speaker had a circular design. But for the fourth-gen Clip 4, JBL moved to a more oval shape, bulked up the speaker slightly and added USB-C charging. It does seem more durable, with a sturdier integrated carabiner "clip." Also, it sounds a little better, with more volume, clearer sound and more bass. With an IP67 water-resistance rating, it's not quite fully waterproof (the Clip 3 is), but it's now dust-proof. It's one of the best wireless Bluetooth speakers for its tiny speaker size.