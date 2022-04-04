Elon Musk Takes Stake in Twitter Your Digital Footprint: Bigger Than You Know Grammys 2022 Winners Zelenskyy's Speech at Grammys Coca-Cola Byte: 'Pixel' Flavored
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

JBL's Excellent Clip 4 Mini Bluetooth Speaker is $20 Off at Amazon

The JBL Clip 4 is one of the best wireless Bluetooth speakers for its tiny size. It's currently on sale for $60.

David Carnoy headshot
David Carnoy
jbl-clip-4-5Enlarge Image

Most versions of the speaker are on sale for $60, including this blue one, but not all.

 David Carnoy/CNET

During the holidays last year, Amazon had one of my favorite mini Bluetooth speakers, the JBL Clip 4, on sale for $25 off Its list price of $80. It's not quite discounted that much right now, but it is on sale for $60, or $20 off, which makes it a Bluetooth speaker deal worth highlighting.

The previous model, the Clip 3, sold for around $60 (it's now $40), but with inflation, chip shortages and whatnot, we're seeing prices creep up for a lot of electronics and Bluetooth speakers are no exception. 

See at Amazon

Read moreBest Portable Mini Bluetooth Speakers for 2022

For its first three generations, JBL's Clip micro Bluetooth speaker had a circular design. But for the fourth-gen Clip 4, JBL moved to a more oval shape, bulked up the speaker slightly and added USB-C charging. It does seem more durable, with a sturdier integrated carabiner-style clip. Also, it sounds a little better, with more volume, clearer sound and more bass. With an IP67 water-resistance rating, it's not quite fully waterproof (the Clip 3 is), but it's now dust-proof. It's one of the best wireless Bluetooth speakers for its tiny speaker size.

Read my review of JBL Clip 4.