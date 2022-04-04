JBL's Excellent Clip 4 Mini Bluetooth Speaker is $20 Off at Amazon

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

During the holidays last year, Amazon had one of my favorite mini Bluetooth speakers, the JBL Clip 4, on sale for $25 off Its list price of $80. It's not quite discounted that much right now, but it is on sale for , which makes it a Bluetooth speaker deal worth highlighting.

The previous model, the , sold for around $60 (it's now ), but with inflation, chip shortages and whatnot, we're seeing prices creep up for a lot of electronics and Bluetooth speakers are no exception.

For its first three generations, JBL's Clip micro Bluetooth speaker had a circular design. But for the fourth-gen Clip 4, JBL moved to a more oval shape, bulked up the speaker slightly and added USB-C charging. It does seem more durable, with a sturdier integrated carabiner-style clip. Also, it sounds a little better, with more volume, clearer sound and more bass. With an IP67 water-resistance rating, it's not quite fully waterproof (the Clip 3 is), but it's now dust-proof. It's one of the best wireless Bluetooth speakers for its tiny speaker size.

Read my review of JBL Clip 4.