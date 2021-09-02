JBL has a slew of new headphones and earbuds coming along with the Flip 6 speaker

Samsung-owned JBL typically announces a bunch of new products at the IFA trade show in Berlin, and this year is no exception, even if the show is virtual once again. JBL's popular Flip Bluetooth speaker is getting an upgrade to the sixth-generation Flip 6, but most of the other new products are all headphones, with a heavy emphasis on true-wireless earbuds. Here's a look at what's coming from JBL this fall.

Portable speakers

JBL Flip 6 $130 (ships in December) JBL Design-wise, not much seems to have changed with JBL's sixth-generation, but JBL says the Flip 6 is engineered with a new "audio configuration" featuring a dual passive radiator, "powerful" racetrack-shaped woofer and separate tweeter. They should mean better sound with more depth and kick to the bass. JBL Flip 6 key features: Dual passive radiators for deep bass

Racetrack-shaped woofer

A separate tweeter for better high frequency extension

PartyBoost compatible

12 hours playback

Bluetooth 5.1

IP67 fully water and dustproof

Available colors include: gray stone, river teal, ocean blue, midnight black, squad (a kind of camo)



JBL JBL says its duo of "party" speakers, the Partybox 110 and Partybox 710 (see below), deliver more powerful sound, have a new user interface and a completely redesigned light show with robust connectivity options. They're also more rugged with an IPX4 splash-proof rating. JBL PartyBox 110 key features: 160-watt output with angled-back design for better sound projection

12 hours battery life

Dynamic light show syncs to the beat of the music

Guitar and mic inputs

IPX4 splash-proof

Bluetooth or USB input

True Wireless Stereo: wirelessly link two together for an even bigger, stereo sound

JBL PartyBox App allows you to control your party with your phone -- switch tracks, customize the light show and more

JBL Partybox 710 $800 (ships in November) JBL This is one massive portable speaker that's capable of outputting some serious sound with an impressive lightshow (JBL calls it "epic"). Thankfully, the speaker has wheels. It does require an AC adapter and isn't battery powered. JBL PartyBox 710 key features: JBL Pro Sound with 800-watt RMS output

Integrated wheels and handle

Light show synced with the beat of the music with color running strobe, figure of 8 RGB animation, color projection light, starry light and club light

Two 2.75-inch low distortion tweeters, two improved high sensitivity 8-inch excursion drivers and improved bass reflex port for stronger and deeper bass

IPX4 splash-proof

Guitar and mic inputs

Bluetooth or USB input

One-touch True Wireless Stereo: at the tap of a button, wirelessly link two together for a huge, stereo sound

JBL PartyBox App

Headphones

JBL Reflect Flow Pro $180 (ships Nov. 14) JBL JBL's newest Reflect earbuds feature active noise canceling and three microphones on each earbud with solid battery life (up to eight hours on a single charge with noise canceling on) in a waterproof design. JBL Reflect Flow Pro key features: Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient

Up to 30 hours of playtime with Qi-Compatible wireless charging (10 + 20 in case with BT; 8 + 20 with ANC on)

Speed charge (10-minute charge = 1 hour playtime)

IP68 wave proof protection

6.8mm drivers deliver JBL Signature Sound

Sport fins for secure fit

Six-mic technology, two beamforming mics plus a third for wind suppression on each earbud

Direct access to Google voice assistant via Hot word activation

Bluetooth 5.0

Fast Pair enabled by Google

Dual Connect + Sync

Customizable all-access touch control

Compatible with JBL Headphones App

Available in black at launch with other colors to follow

JBL Tune 230NC $100 (ships Oct. 17) JBL JBL says theTune 230NC retain the "stylish" stick design of their predecessor but the new silicone tips give a more secure fit and even better bass performance. JBL Tune 230NC key features: Active noise canceling

40 hours of play time (10 + 30 hours with case with BT; 8 + 24 with ANC on)

Speed charge (10-minute charge = one hour playtime)

IPX4 water- and sweat-resistant

5.8mm drivers with JBL Pure Bass sound

Stick-style design

Four-mic technology (two mics on each bud)

Voice assistant with built in Google and Alexa voice assistants

Bluetooth 5.2

Smart Ambient and Fast Pair enabled by Google

Dual Connect + Sync

Touch controls

Compatible with JBL Headphones App

Available in black, white and blue



JBL Tune 130NC $100 (ships Oct. 17) JBL The successor to the Tune 125 TWS adds active noise canceling and has overall similar specs to the 230NC, but in a traditional bud design. JBL Tune 130NC key features: Active noise canceling

40 hours of play time (10 + 30 hours with case with BT; 8 + 24 with ANC on)

Speed charge (10-minute charge = one hour playtime)

IPX4 water- and sweat-resistant

10mm Drivers with JBL Pure Bass sound

Bud-style design

Four-mic technology for crisp, clear calls (two mics on each)

Voice assistant with built in Hey Google and Alexa

Bluetooth 5.2

Smart Ambient and Fast Pair enabled by Google

Dual Connect + Sync

Touch controls

Compatible with JBL Headphones App

Available in black, white and blue



JBL JR 460NC $80 (ships in September) JBL Designed for kids, the JBL JR 460NC is the first of the JBL JR line to include active noise canceling technology and has a volume limiter that keeps the sound under 85dB. With just two hours of charging, the headphones can deliver up to 20 hours of playback time there's a built-in microphone for voice communications. JBL JR 460NC key features: JBL Safe Sound

Active noise canceling

Communicate with built-in mic

Up to 20-hour battery life and quick recharging

Designed for kids with easy controls

Detachable audio cable and multi-point connection

Google Fast Pair

JBL Endurance Race $80 (ships Oct. 17) JBL A fitness model, the Endurance Race joins JBL's Endurance series, which includes the Runt, Sprint, Jump, Dive and Peak buds. JBL Endurance Race key features: True Wireless

JBL Pure Bass sound

TwistLock and Enhancer Technologies

Waterproof (IP67)

10 hours on a single charge with two extra charges in the case

10-minute speed charge

Touch controls

Available in black

Ambient Aware mode

Three ear-tip sizes

Rugged charging case